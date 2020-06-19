Irene Russin
Irene Russin

Saddle Brook - Irene Russin, age 89, of Saddle Brook passed on June 6, 2020. Irene was the beloved daughter of the late William and Mary Russin and sister of the late John Russin and Margaret Petrasek. Irene is survived by her nieces Ellen Massimi and Rosemary McCann and her nephews Alan Petrasek and Warren Petrasek. Irene was born in Garfield, NJ and lived most of her life in Saddle Brook. Irene was a former Graphic Artist and Engraver. Irene loved to landscape and garden all around her home and will be forever missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral arrangements from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth Street Saddle Brook. Burial in George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery in Paramus on Saturday June 20th at 11:45am.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
