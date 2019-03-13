|
|
Irene Sabo
- - It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Irene Doyle Sabo, age 52, on March 8, 2019.
Irene was a loving devoted wife, mother, daughter, a compassionate nurse, and a loyal friend. She was a beautiful person with a great sense of humor, and touched so many in such a special way.
When you think of Irene, celebrate the good memories you have of her and what a truly caring person she was. Irene's passing is a tremendous loss to those of us she has left behind. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest. "It's not the length of life but rather the depth of life."
Irene will be deeply missed by her husband Joseph and two sons Matthew and Braydon, her mother Lynne Doyle, sister Anne Doyle, and brother Kevin Doyle and his wife Mary; as well as many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and countless friends all who loved her dearly. Irene was predeceased by her father Kevin Doyle.
A celebration of her life will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Our Lady of the Church, 209 Woodcliff Ave, Woodcliff Lake, NJ 07677. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.texaschildrens.org