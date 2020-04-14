|
|
Irene Sciro
Paterson - Irene Sciro (nee DeLuccia),99, of Wayne, NJ passed away on Monday, April 13,2020. She was born in Paterson, NJ and lived there most of her life. She was a bookkeeper for Bograd's Fine Furniture in Paterson for 26 years and retired in 2000. She was a former parishioner of St. Gerard's R.C. Church in Paterson and a member of The Salvation Army. Beloved wife of the late John Sciro. Devoted mother of Barbara Sciro and Dale Paulison, Geraldine Raineri and her husband George and Patricia Constantino and her husband Joseph. Loving grandmother of Kimberly Constantino, Jaqueline Zilz and her husband Arthur, Brian Raineri and his wife Dinorah and Kevin Raineri and his wife Lauren. Dear sister of Robert DeLuccia and his wife Kathy. Cherished great grandmother of Jacquelyn and Emily Greenberg, Zoie Irena Zilz and Quinn Rose, John Nicholas and Matthew Anthony Raineri. She is also survived by her dear friend Carol and several nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be conducted by Msgr. George Hundt at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa, NJ. All services are private. Please visit www.delozito.com to leave condolences for the family. Arrangements by DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home.