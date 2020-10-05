1/
Irene Smith
Irene Smith

Rutherford - Irene Smith,74, long time resident of Rutherford passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020.

Family will receive friends Wednesday 4:00 to 8:00pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford.

Funeral Thursday gathering 8:30am from Funeral Home for 9:30am Mass of Christian Liturgy in the Church of Saint Mary, Rutherford followed by Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, No. Arlington.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Spectrum for Living, 50 Blanche Ave., Closter, NJ 07624.

visit calhounmania.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
(201) 939-1050
