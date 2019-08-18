Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park, NJ
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park, NJ
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Holy Angels Church
473 Main St.
Little Falls, NJ
Irene Tedeschi


1929 - 2019
Irene Tedeschi Obituary
Irene Tedeschi

Woodland Park - Irene Tedeschi, 90, formerly of Woodland Park, passed away on August 16, 2019. She was born in Secunda, Romania on May 3, 1929 to Margaret Bitschi. She entered the United States shortly after the Second World War. In 1955, she became the beloved wife of Carmen Tedeschi. She was the cherished mother of Charlene Mainwood and Dr. Paul Tedeschi and his wife Debbie. She was the treasured grandmother of Adam and Rachael Mainwood and Gianna and Paul Tedeschi. Irene had such a special way of touching all lives that surrounded her. She left behind memories and love to last a lifetime. She has been a true blessing. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 20th from 5-9pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park. A funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday, August 21st at 10:30am at Our Lady of the Holy Angels Church, 473 Main St., Little Falls. Guests may gather at Santangelo Funeral Home at 9:30am. Entombment will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . www.santangelofuneral.com
