Irene Theresa Jacklosky



Bronx, NY - Irene Theresa Jacklosky, nee McCarthy, 91, formerly of Rutherford and Newark, N.J., died peacefully on July 30, 2020 in her home.



Irene was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA. April 8, 1929, daughter of Charles T. and Irene T. McCarthy, nee Forestal. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Albert, her sister Anna M. Johnson, her brothers, Thomas J. and Charles T. McCarthy, and her niece, Donna Marie Johnson. She is survived by her children, Donna Ann and Robert Andrew Jacklosky, daughter-in-law Elizabeth Dwyer, who were with her at the end, and her niece, Cheryl Ann Wallace and great nieces.



Irene was a graduate of St. Mary's High School, Wilkes-Barre. She worked for a range of companies, including the Celanese Corporation, Newark, and Sears, North Bergen, N.J., as a credit analyst.



She was proud to have put both of her children through college and graduate school.



Private services will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover, PA. on Friday, August 7th at 11:30 a.m.











