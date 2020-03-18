|
Irene Ziemba
Wayne - On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Irene H. Ziemba (née Galka), 90, passed away peacefully at Saint Joseph's Hospital, Wayne, where she had been a resident at the Preakness Health Center for over a year. Born in Passaic, she was the youngest child of Walter and Mary (Janiec) Galka and lived there and in Garfield before moving to Clifton, where she lived for over fifty years. Irene was the beloved wife of Stanley J. Ziemba, who passed away in 1982 and, while they had no children, they were blessed with many close family and friends. She was predeceased by five brothers and sisters, John, Emil, Frank, Stasia and Helen, as well as a dear nephew, Robert. She is survived by her nephews and nieces, William, John, Frank, Joseph, Kathleen, Paula, Beverly, Brenda, Donna, Dawn, Carol and Laura, as well as by numerous great and great-great nephews and nieces. There will be a service at St. Michael's Cemetery in Lodi on Friday, March 20 at 11:00am. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date.