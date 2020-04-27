|
|
Iris A. Persky-Pineault
Iris A. Persky-Pineault, age 77 formally of Ramsey, Paramus, & New Milford, NJ passed away peacefully after a long battle with dementia on April 26, 2020. Iris is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Tillie Persky, and brother, Sandford.
Iris is survived by her beloved children, Michael (Susan) Pineault of Florida, David (Sarah) Pineault of Connecticut, and Robert (Stacy) Pineault of New Jersey. Iris is also survived by her sister, Sydell Persky and niece, Heather Persky of Florida.
The most important people to Iris were her grandchildren, Adam, Andrew, Brandon, Mia, Jacquelyn, Benjamin, and Nicolette. If you knew our mom, you know that her grandchildren were the sun, the moon, and the stars to her!! Mom loved life, spending time with friends, making people laugh, and burning cookies.
Our family would like to thank the staff of the Christian Health Care Center-Courtyard Longview for their love and care of mom over the past five years.
A celebration of her life will be scheduled once we are able to gather together as a family.