|
|
Iris (Scott) Rowen
Wayne - Iris (Scott) Rowen, 88, long time resident of Wayne, NJ passed away on April 10, 2020. She was born in Paterson, NJ to the late Alvin and Gilda Scott. Iris worked for American Cyanamid for many years before retiring in 1994. Iris leaves behind her children, Donald Rowen and his wife, Donna of Lincoln Park, NJ and Patricia Rowen of Pompton Lakes, NJ her sister Elaine Johnson and nine grandchildren; Michael Burke, Leslie Charbonneau, Daniel Rowen, Nicholas Burke, Christin Burke-Riesterer, Michael Radino, Alyssa Rowen, Cara Radino and Chelsea Rowen and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Ellen Romano, her sister, Gilda Heller and her longtime companion, Justin Corbo. There was a private gathering held at Richards Funeral Home, Riverdale, for immediate family only with interment at Pompton Reformed Cemetery, Pompton Lakes.