Services
Richards Funeral Home Inc
4 Newark Pompton Tpke
Riverdale, NJ 07457
(973) 835-0164
Resources
More Obituaries for Iris Rowen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iris (Scott) Rowen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Iris (Scott) Rowen Obituary
Iris (Scott) Rowen

Wayne - Iris (Scott) Rowen, 88, long time resident of Wayne, NJ passed away on April 10, 2020. She was born in Paterson, NJ to the late Alvin and Gilda Scott. Iris worked for American Cyanamid for many years before retiring in 1994. Iris leaves behind her children, Donald Rowen and his wife, Donna of Lincoln Park, NJ and Patricia Rowen of Pompton Lakes, NJ her sister Elaine Johnson and nine grandchildren; Michael Burke, Leslie Charbonneau, Daniel Rowen, Nicholas Burke, Christin Burke-Riesterer, Michael Radino, Alyssa Rowen, Cara Radino and Chelsea Rowen and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Ellen Romano, her sister, Gilda Heller and her longtime companion, Justin Corbo. There was a private gathering held at Richards Funeral Home, Riverdale, for immediate family only with interment at Pompton Reformed Cemetery, Pompton Lakes.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Iris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -