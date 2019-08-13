Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philomena Church
386 South Livingston Avenue
Livingston, NJ
Irma (Balma) Banyar


1924 - 2019
Irma (Balma) Banyar Obituary
Irma Banyar (nee Balma)

Pawleys Island, SC - Irma Banyar (nee Balma), 95, Pawleys Island, SC, formerly of Wood-Ridge and Seacrest Beach, NJ, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2019.

Irma grew up in Rutherford, NJ and graduated from Rutherford High School in 1942.

She was pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Dr. Joseph C. Banyar, in 2002, her eldest son, Bill, in 2006, and her sister, Estelle Lowe, in 2003. Irma is survived by her children Jack (and wife, Eileen), Joe (and wife, Dalene), Mary Lou Goodell (and husband, Dan), and Jeanne Smith. She was the loving grandmother of Matt Banyar, Kate Portman (and husband, Gary), Greg Dennis (and wife, Danielle), Geoff Goodell, Cal Goodell, Elizabeth Strangie and Anne Kennedy (and husband, Joe). She was also the beloved great grandmother of Christopher Portman, Michael Portman and Gennaro Strangie.

In addition to her greatest love, spending time with her family, Irma enjoyed golf, travel, cooking, sewing, and her time spent at the beach.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the ALS Association would be appreciated. Donations can be made online at ALSA.ORG or sent to: The ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022. A donation form is available online.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 10:00 AM at St. Philomena Church, 386 South Livingston Avenue, Livingston, NJ 07039. Entombment will follow at Madonna Cemetery, Fort Lee, NJ. Funeral Services are entrusted to Shook-Farmer Funeral Home, Roseland, NJ, shookfarmer.com.
