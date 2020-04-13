Services
Irma J. Ciccone


1940 - 2020
Irma J. Ciccone Obituary
Irma J. Ciccone

Clifton - CICCONE, Irma J. (nee Torrieri), age 80, died on April 8, 2020. Born in Newark, NJ, she was raised in Belleville settling in Clifton 45 years ago. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Francis Ciccone, Jr., two devoted children, Lisa Ciccone, and Francis Ciccone and wife Deborah, and a dear brother, James Torrieri and wife Rita. All services were privately held with her burial at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair. Donations In Irma's memory can be made to . https://www.stjude.org/donate The Ciccone family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences visit aloiafuneral.com
- ADVERTISEMENT -