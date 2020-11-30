Irma Kelch



Irma Kelch, 95, of Elmwood Park, passed away peacefully at home on November 28, 2020. Irma is predeceased by her husband Otto Kelch. She is survived by her daughters Susan Kelch-Dyson (Sonny), Roberta Nielsen (the late Robert), and son Michael Kelch (Kathy). She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Robin and Ryan Nielsen.



Services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals, Saddle Brook NJ. A celebration of her life will be held in 2021 when Covid 19 restrictions permit gatherings once again. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church in Fair Lawn, NJ.









