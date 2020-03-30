Services
Irma M. Towle

Irma M. Towle Obituary
Irma M. Towle

Bogota - Irma M. Towle, (nee Lafferty), a longtime resident of Bogota, NJ passed away March 28, 2020. Irma was born on June 1, 1931 and was the beloved daughter of the late John D. Lafferty and Marguerite Lafferty (nee Winchel). Irma was predeceased by her husband Raymond F. Towle, her brothers Gerard, Jack and her sisters June Monroe and Vera Kuhn. Irma was a graduate of Bogota High School, Class of 1949. Post graduation, Irma was employed for over twenty years by the Hackensack Trust Company, where she held various management positions prior to retirement. During her life she was focused on serving her community as an active member of Saint Joseph Church, Bogota. She was also involved with the Bogota High School study abroad program having hosted an international student at her home. Left to cherish her memory is her brother Floyd J. Lafferty, his wife Joyce S. Lafferty (nee Stansfield) and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Petrik Funeral Home, 140 Palisade Avenue, Bogota, NJ. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Irma will be laid to rest by the family at a private ceremony on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Hackensack Cemetery, 289 Hackensack Avenue, Hackensack, NJ.
