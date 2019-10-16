|
|
Irma Theresia Gieselmann Schweikert
Newtown, PA - Irma Theresia Gieselmann Schweikert died peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was 92 years old.
She was the beloved wife of the late Erich M. Schweikert; the couple had shared 55 years of marriage.
Born in Schwabisch Gmund, Germany, Irma, Erich and the eldest of their two children immigrated to the US through Ellis Island, NY and made their new home in East Rutherford, NJ. As their family grew, they moved to Carlstadt, NJ and remained there until 1992. Irma and Erich then relocated to Washington Crossing PA before ultimately moving to Newtown. True to their NJ roots, they travelled often to Carlstadt to stay in touch with friends. They maintained their connection with members of the Carlstadt Mixed Chorus for many years, as well as volunteering their support over time to three local Drum and Bugle Corps.
Irma made friends easily and was well loved and respected. As a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she loved to cook, bake, sew and garden. Her family was always her priority.
Irma will be greatly missed by her sons, Erich F. and Gary E. Schweikert; her grandchildren, Elke, Erich, Kirsten, Peter and Brandon; her great grandchildren Sydney, Brooks and Zachary. She is also survived by her sister in Germany, Lotte Schneider.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you recognize Irma through your contribution ( https://www.alzinfo.org/memory-wall/irmaschweikert/ ) to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research ( www.alzinfo.org ) at 110 East 42nd Street; 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017.
A Memorial Service is being organized for an upcoming date. Once confirmed, details may be obtained through www.fluehr.com or 215 968 8585.