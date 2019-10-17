|
Irma Theresia Gieselmann Schweikert
Newtown, PA - Irma Theresia Gieselmann Schweikert, of Newtown, PA died peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was 92 years old.
She was the beloved wife of the late Erich M. Schweikert; the couple had shared 55 years of marriage.
Born in Schwabisch Gmund, Germany, Irma, Erich and the eldest of their two children immigrated to the US through Ellis Island, and made their home in Bergen County until 1992.
Irma made friends easily and was devoted to her family.
Irma will be greatly missed by her sons, Erich F. and Gary E. Schweikert; her grandchildren, Elke, Erich, Kirsten, Peter and Brandon; her great grandchildren Sydney, Brooks and Zachary. She is also survived by her sister in Germany, Lotte Schneider.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you recognize Irma through your contribution ( https://www.alzinfo.org/memory-wall/irmaschweikert/ ) to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research ( www.alzinfo.org ) at 110 East 42nd Street; 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017.
A memorial service will take place on Ellis Island at 11:30am October 20th. Details may be obtained through www.fluehr.com or 215 968 8585.