Irmgard Kozak (nee Giese)
Wayne - Irmgard Kozak (nee Giese), 91, of Wayne, passed away on September 14, 2019.
A Memorial Gathering will be offered on Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 11:00 am through 12:00 pm at Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home, 486 Pompton Avenue, Cedar Grove, NJ 07009. A Memorial Service will begin at 12:00 pm in the funeral home.
Born in Germany, she moved to the USA in 1954, living in Hightstown, NJ. She resided in Passaic for some time, moved to Garfield and settled in Wayne eight years ago. Prior to her retirement, she worked in the manufacturing sector of Revlon in Passaic and then was employed for Hoffman LaRoche in Nutley. She was a member of the Hoffman LaRoche Retirees Club.
Pre-deceased by her husband, Stefan Kozak.
She is survived by her beloved children, Sylvia Pivinski, Richard Kozak and his wife Wendy, and Alina Dugan and her husband Richard; nine loving grandchildren; 18 cherished great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , stjude.org.