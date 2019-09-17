Services
Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home
486 Pompton Avenue
Cedar Grove, NJ 07009
(973) 239-1489
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home
486 Pompton Avenue
Cedar Grove, NJ 07009
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home
486 Pompton Avenue
Cedar Grove, NJ 07009
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irmgard Kozak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irmgard (Giese) Kozak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irmgard (Giese) Kozak Obituary
Irmgard Kozak (nee Giese)

Wayne - Irmgard Kozak (nee Giese), 91, of Wayne, passed away on September 14, 2019.

A Memorial Gathering will be offered on Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 11:00 am through 12:00 pm at Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home, 486 Pompton Avenue, Cedar Grove, NJ 07009. A Memorial Service will begin at 12:00 pm in the funeral home.

Condolences and memories may be shared at shookscedargrove.com.

Born in Germany, she moved to the USA in 1954, living in Hightstown, NJ. She resided in Passaic for some time, moved to Garfield and settled in Wayne eight years ago. Prior to her retirement, she worked in the manufacturing sector of Revlon in Passaic and then was employed for Hoffman LaRoche in Nutley. She was a member of the Hoffman LaRoche Retirees Club.

Pre-deceased by her husband, Stefan Kozak.

She is survived by her beloved children, Sylvia Pivinski, Richard Kozak and his wife Wendy, and Alina Dugan and her husband Richard; nine loving grandchildren; 18 cherished great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , stjude.org.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irmgard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home
Download Now