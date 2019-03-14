|
Irving Bienstock
Fair Lawn - Irving Bienstock , passed away peacefully on February 16, 2019 at his home in Fair Lawn, New jersey at the age of 93. Born in Brooklyn on July 20, 1925, his parents , Harry Bienstock and Sarah Bienstock ( nee Fisherman) moved to the Bronx , where they raised their three children Florence , Israel ( Irving) and Nathan. Izzy, as he would be known growing up, would leave high school to help support his family. As this was wartime , he was promptly drafted and choose the Army for his service. One his many guardian angels in his long life intervened, a native American officer and dentist seeing promise in the young man persuaded him to become a dental technician. That choice would eventually become his trade and livelihood. While undergoing such training - at O'Reilly General Hospital in Missouri, his skilled hands led him to become a surgical technician , a double rating that was unusual for the time. Thus Izzy, now Irving, would become a medic during WW II. He served in the ETO earning a combat medics badge while serving with a combat engineer battalion and ending his wartime service as a medic with the Eight Air Force attached to the 2nd Strategic Air Depot in England. After his return from service, he married the love of his life and his wife for almost 71 years , Shirley Lesser, and soon was raising a family of his own. The Bienstock family moved to Fair Lawn in the mid -1960s and put down firm roots there. His survived by his wife Shirley, daughter Caryn Bienstock , son Ronald Bienstock and his sister Florence Rabin. He was" poppa " to his grandchildren, Jeremy, Jessie , Molly and Nicky.
Irving had a lifelong commitment to serving his community and did so as a Councilman, Fire Commissioner and Deputy Mayor in Fair Lawn. He was responsible for many civic improvements or construction , including the Fair Lawn Senior Citizen's Center. He was a lifelong member of the Knights of Pythias and the Jewish War Veterans. Donations can be made in his name to either Temple Beth Shalom in Fair Lawn , or to the 100th Bomb Group Foundation https://100thbg.com/