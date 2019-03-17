|
|
Irving Burton
Bergenfield, NJ - The world has lost the true father of Modern Dance. Irving Burton passed away on March 15, 2019 at 95 years of age surrounded by his wife and children. Irving was an actor, dancer, teacher and choreographer. He performed on Broadway, off Broadway and was a 24 year featured member of The Paper Bag Players, a nationally and internationally known pioneer of children's theatre. He performed with them throughout the United States as well as internationally. Irving was seen on numerous television shows as well as movies. Irving was born Israel Burton Greenberg on August 5, 1923 in Brooklyn, NYC. His parents were Morris Meir and Sarah Bella Greenberg. He leaves behind his loving wife of 62 years, Maryan Francis Burton, whom he met as her dance teacher. Together they had 4 children:
Sarah Beth Burton Doleac (Craig) of Maryland, Byron Francis Burton (Monica) of NJ, Juliana Burton Ballard, DVM (Terry) of VA and Dr. Benjamin M. Burton of NJ.
5 grandchildren:
Aaron Nathaniel Burton (Alyson), Adam James Burton (Janelle), Zachary Burton Ballard, Rachel Alexandra Ballard and Rebecca Jean Doleac.
2 great grandchildren:
Chase Burton and Elyana Grace Burton.
Irving Burton was a brilliant, creative mind, a beautiful and gifted dancer, a man who loved his family, his dogs, his friends and the dance community. He will be deeply missed by us all. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Monday 3-7 PM. Interment will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery, Granville, OH. A celebration of Irving's amazing life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to The Center For Modern Dance Education or Restore Native Plants (restorenativeplants.org) would be appreciated. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com