Irving Lane Fletcher
Irving Lane Fletcher

New Rochelle - Irving Lane Fletcher died peacefully at home on September 18, at age 85 in New Rochelle, NY. His indominable spirit, unshakeable optimism, and desire to help others made the world a better place, and he will be remembered by all who knew him.

A Holocaust survivor, Irving was born in Druskininkai, Poland, and emigrated to New York in 1949. After earning a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from CCNY in 1957, he joined ITT Avionics in Nutley, N.J., where he excelled in wireless communications, acquiring several patents in the field.

He was the loving father of Ken and Dan and the 25-year partner of Mary Smart; grandfather of Marc, Alexis, Jonathan, Michael, and Lucas; and brother of Allen and the late Steven and Norman.

Donations in Irving's name may be made to the Fair Lawn, NJ, Jewish Center.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
