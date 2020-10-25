1/
Irwin Nack
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irwin Nack

Irwin Nack, age 92, died on October 3, 2020 after a brief illness. He taught American and labor history at William Patterson University for many decades. Teaching history was his passion and he continued to teach classes to senior citizens at the Institute of New Dimensions until the Covid-19 pandemic.

Irwin was an active union member and was President of the American Federation of Teachers Local 1796 at William Patterson for many years. In addition to his union activities, he was a lifelong fighter for social justice, civil rights, peace, and was always an advocate for worker justice. He was a supporter of the American Labor Museum, The Botto House, located in Haledon, where he served on the Board of Trustees and gave many presentations.

Irwin is dearly missed by his longtime companion, Pat Alessandrini, his brother and sister-in-law, Sanford H. Nack and Laura Nack, his sons David Nack and Jonathan Nack, and his Daughter-in-Law Irene Miller.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved