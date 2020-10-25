Irwin Nack



Irwin Nack, age 92, died on October 3, 2020 after a brief illness. He taught American and labor history at William Patterson University for many decades. Teaching history was his passion and he continued to teach classes to senior citizens at the Institute of New Dimensions until the Covid-19 pandemic.



Irwin was an active union member and was President of the American Federation of Teachers Local 1796 at William Patterson for many years. In addition to his union activities, he was a lifelong fighter for social justice, civil rights, peace, and was always an advocate for worker justice. He was a supporter of the American Labor Museum, The Botto House, located in Haledon, where he served on the Board of Trustees and gave many presentations.



Irwin is dearly missed by his longtime companion, Pat Alessandrini, his brother and sister-in-law, Sanford H. Nack and Laura Nack, his sons David Nack and Jonathan Nack, and his Daughter-in-Law Irene Miller.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store