Irwin Weisman
Fair Lawn - Irwin Weisman 94, a resident of Fair Lawn, NJ, for over 60 years as well as a former resident of Bayonne, NJ, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Norma Weisman (nee Wildstein), devoted father of Susan Friedman and her husband Mitchell of Fair Lawn NJ, Lawrence Weisman and his wife Marcia Weisman of Delray Beach FL, cherished grandfather of Andrew, Rachel, and David Friedman, Leah Weisman, Danny Weisman and his wife Jessica, proud great grandfather to Lucas James Weisman, dear brother of Sandford Weisman and his wife Roz, adored Uncle of Mark Jacobson and his partner Tom, Lisa Leibel and her husband Glenn, Michelle Wood and her husband Brian, Jill Pflaum and her husband Jason, and the late Robert Jacobson. Prior to his retirement Irwin was a school teacher and principal in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ, a Superintendent of Schools in Little Ferry, NJ, and a long-time member of Temple Beth Sholom in Fair Lawn, NJ. Irwin will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Cedar Park Cemetery in Paramus, NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Irwin Weisman may be made to Temple Beth Sholom, 40-25 Fair Lawn Ave., Fair Lawn NJ 07410. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
