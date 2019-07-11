|
|
Irwin Zalman Sabin
Port Orange - Irwin Z. Sabin, 84, died peacefully at home in Port Orange, FL on Sunday, July 7, 2019. He is survived by his loving family including his wife of 60 years, Barbara, sons Keith and Steven (Amy) and daughter, Emilee (Joe), brother Stanley Sabin (Leta) and sister Lynn Reicher (Warren), and grandchildren Kyle, Samantha, Joseph and Margalit. He was a beloved uncle, cousin and friend to many more.
Irwin was born in Hackensack and graduated from Westwood High School. He worked the family farm, Pascack Dairy in River Vale, attended SUNY - Farmingdale and served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 6 years. He was tax assessor for 6 towns in Bergen, Hudson and Sussex counties for over 50 years. He was a life-long member of Temple Emanuel of Pascack Valley and an avid woodworker.
Funeral and services will be held at the Spruce Creek Country Club at 11AM in Port Orange, FL and interment will follow at Spruce Creek Heights Cemetery at 12:15PM on 11 July 2019.
Condolences may be sent to 2574 Jasmine Road, Port Orange, FL 32128. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.