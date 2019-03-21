Services
Bernheim Apter Kreitzman Suburban Funeral Chapel
68 Old Short Hills Road
Livingston, NJ 07039
(973) 422-0600
Isaac Post
Short Hills - January 28, 1930 to March 9, 2019

Isaac Jacob Post, age 89, born and raised in Queens, NY, and longtime resident of Short Hills, NJ, passed away on March 9, 2019 following a long illness. He was the son of the late Rhoda (Klein) and Joseph Post. Cherished husband of sixty-three years of Alice (Burman) and beloved father of Cynthia (Joshua Hyatt) and Elyse (Adam Lipnick). Loving grandfather of Abraham, Noah, and Eve Post-Hyatt, and Georgia and Charlotte Post-Lipnick. He is also survived by his sister, Frances Jaffe (preceded by Ronald Jaffe), of Vero Beach, FL and six nieces and nephews.

A graduate of Brooklyn Tech High School, Syracuse University, NYU School of Dentistry and Northwestern School of Dentistry, Dr. Post maintained an orthodontic practice in Millburn, NJ for over forty years. Following retirement, he enjoyed teaching at Rutgers School of Dental Medicine (UMDNJ).

He served in the Navy as a Lieutenant (dentist) for two years and was stationed in the Bahamas and Newfoundland.

He led an active life playing tennis, swimming and gardening and was an avid photographer. An enthusiastic learner, he embraced technology and appreciated nature. He was a consistent reader of the New York Times and enjoyed discussing politics and other current events. He was deeply caring and unfailingly supportive of his family members. A good friend and mentor, he was generous in helping others achieve their goals.

Donations may be made in his memory to Rutgers School of Dental Medicine.
