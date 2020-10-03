Isaac Taylor



Albany, NY - Formerly of Hackensack, NJ, departed this life on September 25, 2020.



He was born and raised in Hackensack, NJ. He was a 42 year veteran of the United States Armed Forces. He leaves to cherish his memory the love of his life, Constance McClenton, Uncle Robert Taylor Sr, and sisters Robin Champion of Maryland and Cheryl Grant of Lincoln Park, NJ, as well as a host of very special nieces, nephews, and close family and friends.



Arrangements: Monday October 5, 2020 11am New Comer Cremations and Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, NY 12205, (518) 456-4442. Interment Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY









