Isabella Benanti
Garfield - BENANTI, Isabella (nee Cangialosi), age 76, of Garfield, died on May 1, 2020. Born and raised in Marineo, Sicily-Italy, she emigrated and settled to Garfield in 1973. She was a seamstress in Italy and America working 22 years for Europa Fashion in Garfield retiring in 1995, she was a member of the I.L.G.W.U. - Passaic Local, a parishioner of Mt. Virgin Church, Garfield, and a member of the St. Ciro Society, Garfield. She is predeceased by two brothers, Francesco and wife Maria Grazia Cangialosi and Carmelo Cangialosi. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ottavio, three children, Ciro (wife Danielle), Salvatore (wife Tammy), and Rosalia Benanti, five grandchildren, Stephanie, Andrew, Matthew, Alexander, and Jack, brother Gaspare Cangialosi ( wife Angela), sister-in-law Antonina Cangialosi and many loving nieces and nephews. All services were private. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations for the Alzheimer's Association. The Benanti family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences visit aloiafuneral.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 4 to May 6, 2020.