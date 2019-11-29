Services
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
Isabelle Folsom


1916 - 2019
Isabelle Folsom Obituary
Isabelle Folsom

Wanaque - Isabelle Folsom (nee Sloat), 102, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 28, 2019 Surrounded by her loving family.

Isabelle was born to Howard and Elizabeth (nee Barrett) Sloat December 8, 1916. She was a life long resident of the Borough of Wanaque, growing up and still residing in the house where she was born. The Borough of Wanaque honored her 100th birthday with a plaque and proclamation in 2016; and she was chosen Grand Marsha; for the Wanaque Borough's 100th Anniversary parade in 2018.

Isabelle worked for years as a bookkeeper in Paterson and at Lakeland Regional High School in Wanaque as the cafeteria manager until her retirement in 1984. Isabelle was an excellent cook, baker. and loved decorating her home and entertaining for the holidays. she was also an active member of the Midvale United Methodist Church with over 89 years of faithful service.

Isabelle will be dearly missed for her generosity of spirit, warm smile, positive outlook, unending love of family and friends, and... making the best homemade apple and pumpkin pies!

Predeceased by her husband Robert, brother Schuyler, and daughter-in-law Claudia. Isabelle is survived by her son Barry of Wanaque, her daughter Daine Arnoldi and husband William of Wanaque, beloved grandchildren Adan, Julie, and Daniel, and Cherished great-grandchildren Luke and Robbie.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 3 at 9:00 A.M. at D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Ave, Haskell. The family will receive relatives and friends Monday, December 2 from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made in Isabelle's memory to the Midvale United Methodist Church "Memorial Fund" 490 Ringwood Ave, Wanaque, NJ 07465.
