Isabelle McClung Carroll
Hasbrouck Heights - Isabelle McClung Carroll a long-time resident of Hasbrouck Heights passed away peacefully in Allendale, New Jersey after a long illness on Monday, April 6th. She was 91. She was born in Jersey City, NJ on November 5, 1928 to Scottish immigrants Matthew McClung and Janet Price of Glasgow and Edinburgh. Before retiring, she had a successful career in the Publishing Industry at New American Library/Penguin USA in Bergenfield, New Jersey. Isabelle was a familiar sight at all the sports and school activities of her grandchildren. She loved to travel especially with her family. Her greatest joy in life was spending time at the family beach house with her children, grandchildren and beach friends who she considered to be her "beach family." She was predeceased by her loving husband William T. (Bill) in 1989. She was the beloved mother of her four children Steven (Kathleen) of NYC and South Carolina; William (Diane) of Lafayette, NJ; Deborah (Steven) of Hasbrouck Heights, NJ; and Scott (Lisa) of Cresskill, NJ. She is survived by nine grandchildren Stephanie (Alen), Allison, Amanda (Richard), Megan, Gillian, Alexandra (Michael), Matthew, Steven and Evan who were the loves of her life. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren - Isabella, Jack, Logan, Olivia, Kayla and Annabelle. Isabelle was predeceased by a brother Robert McClung and is survived by a sister Janet Spratford of Florida. She was a loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Carroll was a parishioner of Corpus Christi R.C. Church, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ. Burial will be private and a memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. CostaMemorialHome.com