Isobel PostPompton Plains - Isobel Post, 87, of Pompton Plains, passed away on September 10, 2020.Isobel is survived by her cousin, Celeste Schueren; and many friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Clifford and Helen Post; and her brother, Frederick Post.A graveside service will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, September 16 at Valleau Cemetery, Ridgewood. In lieu of flowers, donations in Isobel's memory to the Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. www.scanlanfuneral.com