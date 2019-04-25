Services
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Prospect Park - Israel Afonso, 87, of Prospect Park passed away on April 24, 2019.

Born in Cuba he has lived in Prospect Park since 1972. He was the Chef/Owner of El Latino Restaurant in Paterson.

Beloved husband of the late Soledad (nee Ramos) Afonso (2018). Devoted father of Roxana Gonzalez and Jesus Afonso. Loving grandfather of Josh and Cristina. Dear brother of Roberto Afonso.

The family will receive family and friends on Friday from 4-6 pm followed by a 6 pm service at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes. Private Cremation.

The family requests donations be made in Israel's memory to Clara Maass Medical Center, 1 Clara Maass Drive, Belleville, NJ 07109.

For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.
