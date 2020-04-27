|
Israel Ira Zames
Israel Ira Zames, known to all as Ira, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020. Ira was born Israel Znamirowski in Lodz, Poland, on March 16, 1935. His early years were spent with his large extended family, many of whom were well-respected Jewish leaders during the time of the Nazis' growing power in Europe. Ira's parents, Mendel and Hela Znamirowski, came to the United States in 1939 and were at the World's Fair in New York when the Nazis invaded Poland. Ira's parents quickly made plans to rescue him. Hela traveled alone to Trieste, Italy, and Ira's grandmother smuggled him, without legal papers, from Poland to Trieste. Hela, who spoke many languages, was able to sneak Ira onto a ship back to the United States, where Ira was detained at Ellis Island for three months because he had no passport. Eventually, he was released, and the family put down roots in New York, changing the parents' names to Martin and Helen, and the family name to Zames.
Ira grew up on the West Side of Manhattan, and attended Brooklyn Technical High School, graduating at 16 years old. Ira attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology while enrolled in the ROTC program . He graduated from MIT in 1957 with two undergraduate degrees: one in electrical engineering and the other in management science. Shortly thereafter, Ira began his active duty service in the US Air Force, serving from 1957-1960. Following his active duty, he attended graduate school at Harvard, receiving his Master's of Business Administration in 1962. He was in the Air Force Reserves until 1969, attaining the rank of Captain. It was his honor to serve his country, and his family always loved the stories that he told about his experiences while stationed in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Aleutian Islands, Alaska. In addition to his dedication to the United States, Ira took great pride in his Jewish identity and was deeply passionate about the welfare of the State of Israel and its citizens, where the few remaining survivors of his family found safe haven.
Ira approached and captured the heart of the love of his life, Kayla, at a "sixish" (cocktail hour) on Fire Island, after noticing her in a blue bikini on the beach. The couple married in 1967, and after a few years in New York City, settled with their young family in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, in 1972. Ira took over his father's company when Martin died unexpectedly, and thereafter ran various businesses in and around New York City. The soccer, basketball, and baseball players that Ira coached for 10 years will always remember how he prepared them to win championships, wearing black and maroon sweaters and chomping on his cigars. Ira's main focus was ensuring that his family was secure, well-educated, and prepared for the future. Ira retired about 15 years ago, so that he could spend time doing what he loved most: reading, studying history, completing the New York Times crossword puzzle, enjoying fine meals and wine, and "working on" (otherwise known as "mangling") his computer. Ira's first priority was his family; he took tremendous pride in his ancestry as well as in his children and grandchildren.
Ira is predeceased by his parents, Martin and Helen Zames. He is survived by his wife Kayla, his sister Rebecca (Marcel) Margulies, his sons Jonathan (Karen), Matthew (Jill), Adam (Ellen), and Mark (Phyllis), his beloved grandchildren: Emily, Talia, Jessica, Annie, Henia, Brett, Leora, Charlotte, Justin, Julia, Jared, and Leo, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Because of current social distancing regulations, a private family burial was held. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations in Ira's memory be made to Chabad of Northwest Bergen County, 375 Pulis Ave, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417.