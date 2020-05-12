Ivan Suss
Ivan Suss

Ivan Suss, 82 years of age. Son of Charlotte and Murray Suss. Dear brother of Arlene Schwartz and a special cousin in the family. Ivan retired in 2006 from the Haworth School District after a professional lifetime of complete love and devotion to his teaching profession .He will be missed by the many people who knew and loved him. Funeral services will be private.

Donations may be made to your favorite charity in Ivan's memory.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
8005220588
