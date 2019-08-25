Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Chapel of the Holland Christian Home
151 Graham Avenue
North Haledon, NJ
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Chapel of the Holland Christian Home
151 Graham Avenue
North Haledon, NJ
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel of the Holland Christian Home
151 Graham Avenue
North Haledon, NJ
Midland Park - Ivan C. Tanis, age 87 of Midland Park, died peacefully on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Holland Christian Home in North Haledon. Ike was born and raised in Paterson, before moving to Midland Park in 1963. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy. After many years in his banking career, Ike retired in 1995 as Vice President of National Westminster Bancorp, Inc in West Hempstead, NY. His many activities in service to the community included the Wyckoff Lion's Club, Midland Park Board of Education, Board member of the Eastern Christian Children's Retreat and the Holland Christian Home. Ike was a faithful member of the Covenant Christian Reformed Church in North Haledon where he served as an Elder. Surviving is his loving wife of 64 years, Alice B. (Micks), his devoted sons, Keith and his wife Faith and Kevin and his wife Kathy. Ike also leaves his 5 grandchildren, Carrie, Michael, Stacie, Matthew and Drew and his 11 great grandchildren, Rylan, Jack, Ella, Charlie, Brielle, Ivan, Sam, Jacob, Kailyn, Max and Lucas. Ike is also survived by his sister Elizabeth Vander Plaat. He was pre-deceased by his daughter Kathy and his sister Martina Sytsma. The Tanis family will receive friends on Wednesday, 2:00 until 4:00 and 7:00 until 9:00 PM at the Chapel of the Holland Christian Home, 151 Graham Avenue, North Haledon, NJ 07508. Funeral services will be Thursday 10:00 also at the Chapel. Interment will be in the Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers: memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148. Arrangements by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff (www.vpfh.com).
