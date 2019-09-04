Services
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
201-836-0202
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivonne Merchant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivonne Merchant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ivonne Merchant Obituary
Ivonne Merchant

Teaneck - After 70 short years, Ivonne Merchant's infectious laugh and love departed this earth on August 30, 2019. Left to carry on her legacy and celebrate her life include the love of her life and husband of 47 years, Luther Merchant, her son Jamiyal Merchant, daughter Kisha Coa, sister Frances Quiles, brother Georgie DeBellevue, grandchildren Jamiyal Merchant, Jared Merchant, Jaiden Coa, and Jonathan Coa, and countless other family members and close friends. Visitation Sunday, September 8, 9-11am, at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Rd., Teaneck, NJ. Funeral service to immediately follow at 11am. For more information and to view Ivonne's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ivonne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now