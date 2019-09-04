|
|
Ivonne Merchant
Teaneck - After 70 short years, Ivonne Merchant's infectious laugh and love departed this earth on August 30, 2019. Left to carry on her legacy and celebrate her life include the love of her life and husband of 47 years, Luther Merchant, her son Jamiyal Merchant, daughter Kisha Coa, sister Frances Quiles, brother Georgie DeBellevue, grandchildren Jamiyal Merchant, Jared Merchant, Jaiden Coa, and Jonathan Coa, and countless other family members and close friends. Visitation Sunday, September 8, 9-11am, at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Rd., Teaneck, NJ. Funeral service to immediately follow at 11am. For more information and to view Ivonne's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com