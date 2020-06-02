J. Barry Mascari
J. Barry Mascari, Ed.D., beloved spouse, son, and father, died on May 18, 2020 at 71.
Barry graduated from Hawthorne High School, was a champion Muchachos corpsman, and served in the National Guard. He worked in high schools in Teaneck, Ridgewood, and Montclair and served the Clifton Public Schools for 17 years. Barry co-authored the NJ licensing statute in counseling and was Associate Professor/Chair of the Counselor Education program at Kean University.
He is survived by his loving wife and soulmate Jane Webber, mother Doris Mascari, children Matthew and Janine Mascari, stepchildren Julia and Christopher Runte, and a host of Shortway and Mascari relatives.
Burial arrangements are private. A future memorial will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Barry's name to The Counselor Education Department Student Fund at Kean University. All donations will be received at https://www.keanfoundation.org/Barry_Mascari or mail: Kean University Foundation, 1000 Morris Ave Union, NJ 07083.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.