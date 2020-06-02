J. Barry Mascari
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
J. Barry Mascari

J. Barry Mascari, Ed.D., beloved spouse, son, and father, died on May 18, 2020 at 71.

Barry graduated from Hawthorne High School, was a champion Muchachos corpsman, and served in the National Guard. He worked in high schools in Teaneck, Ridgewood, and Montclair and served the Clifton Public Schools for 17 years. Barry co-authored the NJ licensing statute in counseling and was Associate Professor/Chair of the Counselor Education program at Kean University.

He is survived by his loving wife and soulmate Jane Webber, mother Doris Mascari, children Matthew and Janine Mascari, stepchildren Julia and Christopher Runte, and a host of Shortway and Mascari relatives.

Burial arrangements are private. A future memorial will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Barry's name to The Counselor Education Department Student Fund at Kean University. All donations will be received at https://www.keanfoundation.org/Barry_Mascari or mail: Kean University Foundation, 1000 Morris Ave Union, NJ 07083.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved