J. Brien Comey
Allendale - COMEY, J. Brien, age 89 of Allendale, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Born and raised in Yonkers, NY, Brien moved to Allendale 49 years ago. He was a 1953 graduate of Manhattan College and received an MBA degree from Fairleigh Dickenson. After serving in the Army following college, Brien began his business career with Mobil Oil, selling motor oil to gas stations in the New York area and then selecting locations for new Mobil stations. Brien then took a job as Vice President and Director of Corporate Real Estate for the Curtiss-Wright Corporation managing the company's extensive real estate portfolio He retired from Curtiss-Wright in 1992 and began a second career as a Certified Financial Planner. Brien, who had originally trained to be a Capuchin priest, remained active in the Catholic Church and was a parishioner at Guardian Angel R.C. Church in Allendale, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister. He was a Sunday school teacher, volunteer at the Valley Hospital, served on the Allendale Town Council, and was active in Allendale youth athletics and Boy Scouts. Brien also enjoyed the time he spent at Arcola Country Club, which he joined after launching his children. He loved his family, laughter, golf, white wine, the New York Football Giants, and the Wall Street Journal, in that order. Surviving are his devoted children, Patricia and her husband John Preston of New York City, James Comey and his wife Patrice of McLean, VA, Peter Comey and his wife Susan of Vienna, VA and Christopher Comey and his wife Elizabeth of Longmeadow, MA. He is also survived by his 12 grandchildren, Maurene (Lucas), Kate (Troy), Brien, Claire, Abby, Caroline, Thomas, Julia, Ally, William, Daniel and Jake and great grandson Collin. Brien was predeceased by his loving wife Joan in 2012 and by his grandson Collin Comey in 1995. A Memorial Mass will be held at a date to be determined at the Guardian Angel R. C. Church, 320 Franklin Tpk., Allendale, NJ. Interment is at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. Memorial contributions may be made to The Sister Marita Learning Center, 1 Green St, Paterson, NJ 07501 in the memory of 'Brien and Joan Comey' or Center for Food Action, 192 West Demarest Avenue, Englewood, NJ 07631. Arrangements by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff, www.vpfh.com.