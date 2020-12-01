J. Isaac Calvi
Passaic - J. Isaac Calvi, 97, of Passaic, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020. Born in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Mr. Calvi came to the U.S. in 1960 settling in Passaic. He studied Engineering at the Universidad de Sao Paolo, Brazil and Universidad de San Agustin, Bolivia. He graduated from both Rutgers University with an Associate Degree in Hospital Management and the Passaic Tri-Hospital School of Radiologic Technology. Before retiring as the oldest working Xray Technologist in New Jersey, he was employed at East Orange General Hospital for 30 years. Previous employment was at Clara Maass Medical Center and the former Passaic General Hospital.
Mr. Calvi was a parishioner of the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark and was a past member of Club Social de Oruro. In his younger years he was an avid soccer and tennis player. He enjoyed gardening and traveling, especially back to Bolivia to visit with family.
His family was his greatest pride and joy. He was predeceased by his wife, Leonor Gallardo Calvi; and his siblings, Roberto Calvi, Alfredo Calvi, Juliet Isaura Calvi de Dorado, Graciela Calvi, Fernando Calvi, Sr. and David Calvi, Sr.
Survivors include: four children, Ruth Roxana Calvi, Patricia Calvi and her husband, Ransford A. Lodge, Donna Calvi and Peter Calvi and his wife Yesenia; his beloved niece, Liliam Dorado; and five grandchildren, Joseph Alexander, Daniel Anthony, Maria Isabel, Peter Christopher and Anastasia Sarah. As well as many loving family members, both here in the United States and in Bolivia, South America.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 4 to 8 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave, Clifton. Funeral services will be Friday 10:15 am from the Funeral Home followed by an 11:30 am Mass at Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, 89 Ridge St., Newark, NJ. Entombment to follow at East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton.
Please visit www.bizubquinlan.com
Face masks must be worn and social distancing will apply.