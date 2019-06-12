|
|
J. Jayne Gumbs
Washington Crossing, PA - J. Jayne Gumbs (nee Tomich), beloved wife of the late Albert E. Gumbs, passed peacefully into her eternal rest on June 8, 2019. Jayne was courageous and determined as she fought various health challenges in her later years. Jayne, daughter of the late John and Julia (Babidovich) Tomich, was predeceased in 2001 by her husband, Al, as well as brothers Paul, Timothy and Edward and sisters Dorothy, Margaret, Irene and Anne. She is survived by her sister, Helen and her devoted children Albert Jr. (Patricia) of Wilmington, NC, Rosemarie (Richard Hause) of Lindenhurst, NY, Christine (James Zemola) of Fairfield, CT, Gregory of Eugene, OR, Douglas (Allison) of Washington Crossing, PA and Jennifer (Richard Cobe) of Airmont, NY. Jayne adored her 10 grandchildren, Nicole, Chrysa (Andrew Staiano), Douglas, Jordan, Erin, Griffin, Michaiah, Kelly, Catherine and Chloe and her 4 great-grandchildren, Emma, Albert, Mary and Daniel. As a young woman, Jayne left her hometown of Youngstown, OH to live with her sister in Queens, NY where she met her future husband. After many years living in Jackson Heights, they followed the Western Union corporate office's relocation and moved to Ramsey, NJ. Jayne enjoyed working with several local firms and was a devoted parishioner of St. Paul R.C. Church and a longtime member of the Ramsey Golf & Country Club until she relocated to Connecticut. Above all, Jayne cherished her family and is lovingly remembered for hosting many joyous home gatherings through the years. Throughout her lifetime Jayne put the needs of others before her own. To honor her memory and generous nature, in lieu of flowers, the family extends Jayne's wishes that family and friends make an act of kindness to someone in need. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 9:00 AM - 10:15 AM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ 07446. A funeral mass will be celebrated following the visitation at 11 AM at St. Paul R.C. Church, 200 Wyckoff Ave, Ramsey. Interment will immediately follow at Maryrest Cemetery, 770 Darlington Ave, Mahwah, NJ 07430. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.