Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul R.C. Church
200 Wyckoff Ave
Ramsey, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for J. Gumbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. Jayne Gumbs


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
J. Jayne Gumbs Obituary
J. Jayne Gumbs

Washington Crossing, PA - J. Jayne Gumbs (nee Tomich), beloved wife of the late Albert E. Gumbs, passed peacefully into her eternal rest on June 8, 2019. Jayne was courageous and determined as she fought various health challenges in her later years. Jayne, daughter of the late John and Julia (Babidovich) Tomich, was predeceased in 2001 by her husband, Al, as well as brothers Paul, Timothy and Edward and sisters Dorothy, Margaret, Irene and Anne. She is survived by her sister, Helen and her devoted children Albert Jr. (Patricia) of Wilmington, NC, Rosemarie (Richard Hause) of Lindenhurst, NY, Christine (James Zemola) of Fairfield, CT, Gregory of Eugene, OR, Douglas (Allison) of Washington Crossing, PA and Jennifer (Richard Cobe) of Airmont, NY. Jayne adored her 10 grandchildren, Nicole, Chrysa (Andrew Staiano), Douglas, Jordan, Erin, Griffin, Michaiah, Kelly, Catherine and Chloe and her 4 great-grandchildren, Emma, Albert, Mary and Daniel. As a young woman, Jayne left her hometown of Youngstown, OH to live with her sister in Queens, NY where she met her future husband. After many years living in Jackson Heights, they followed the Western Union corporate office's relocation and moved to Ramsey, NJ. Jayne enjoyed working with several local firms and was a devoted parishioner of St. Paul R.C. Church and a longtime member of the Ramsey Golf & Country Club until she relocated to Connecticut. Above all, Jayne cherished her family and is lovingly remembered for hosting many joyous home gatherings through the years. Throughout her lifetime Jayne put the needs of others before her own. To honor her memory and generous nature, in lieu of flowers, the family extends Jayne's wishes that family and friends make an act of kindness to someone in need. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 9:00 AM - 10:15 AM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ 07446. A funeral mass will be celebrated following the visitation at 11 AM at St. Paul R.C. Church, 200 Wyckoff Ave, Ramsey. Interment will immediately follow at Maryrest Cemetery, 770 Darlington Ave, Mahwah, NJ 07430. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now