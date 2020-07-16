Jack Assainte



Bergenfield - Jack Assainte of Bergenfield, NJ, died peacefully on July 13, 2020. He was 87 years old. Born July 16, 1932 in the Bronx to father Michael and mother Margaret, both of Itri, Italy, Jack was the youngest of six of their children. He was predeceased by his sisters Eleanor and Rose and brothers Dominic and Paul. He is survived by his sister Anna of New Port Richey, FL. Beloved husband of Rita (nee Ferraiuolo), he is survived by his son Michael and wife Darlene, his son André and wife Patty, and his son Enzo and partner Shannon. Grandfather of Christina and husband Kevin, Nino, Armand, Gregory and Annalena. He was survived by 10 nieces and nephews and many grand nieces and nephews. He was a Korean War veteran and after his return he married Rita in early 1955. The couple recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this past February 19. He taught in the NYC school system for over two decades. Once he retired he enjoyed tending his garden. He was an avid reader as well as fitness devotee, which compelled him to enter numerous running events, from small to large including the NYC Marathon on three occasions. He only slowed down physically recently, however he was still tending the yard a couple of months ago. He will be missed by his neighbors and his family. A private funeral was held recently. Entombment, Garden of Memories in Washington Township.









