Jack Douglas Levin
Upper Saddle River - Jack Douglas Levin, 90, of Upper Saddle River, NJ, passed away on October 28, 2020 at Oakland Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. He was born on July 17, 1930 to the late Jack and Betty Levin of Ramsey, NJ. Jack spent his entire life in the Upper Saddle River area, graduating from Ramsey High School where he ran competitively and held several state records for many years. He then attended Seton Hall University and continued his competitive running. He graduated from Seton Hall University and then served our country as a Lieutenant in the US Army. Later in life he was known as a builder of premier homes in Upper Saddle River, Saddle River and surrounding areas, and served as a member of the National Association of Home Builders. He enjoyed being an active member of Bergen Highlands Rotary (Ramsey) for many years. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Douglas Levin of Fountain Hills, AZ; daughter, Heather Murphy of San Clemente, CA; wife, Dexel; and brothers; David Levin of Dugspur, VA and Michael Levin of Tega Cay, SC. He is predeceased by his sister, Carol Levin Watson. A graveside service will be offered at Old Stone Church Cemetery in Upper Saddle River, NJ on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Old Stone Church. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com
