Jack Hovnan Papazian
Upper Saddle River - Jack Hovnan Papazian, a retired nuclear and mechanical engineer, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019. Born in Union City, NJ on April 9, 1930, Jack was the son of Hovnan and Levart Papazian.
In 1952 Jack obtained his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from New Jersey Institute of Technology. In 1969 he received his Master of Science in Industrial and Management Engineering from Columbia University. From 1952 to 1969 he was Senior Project Engineer at Curtiss-Wright Corporation (Woodbridge Division); and from 1970 to 1983, Jack served as Senior Quality Engineer in its Nuclear Division. While at Curtiss-Wright he also authored a number of important professional papers.
During 1972, Jack was Quality Assurance Project Leader in the Nuclear Department at Foster-Wheeler Corporation.
Jack was a member of the American Society for Quality Control, American Society of Mechanical Engineers, American Concrete Institute; and Tau Beta Pi and Pi Tau Sigma, Honorary Engineering Societies. He is listed in "World Who's Who in Commerce and Industry," Twelfth Edition.
Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Sylvia Ann Mackitar Papazian, his sister-in-law Gail Keyishian, brother-in-law Paul Keyishian, nephew Paul Keyishian Jr., and niece Roxanne Lee Keyishian; and cousin Dr. Edward Kent, of Florida.
Jack was predeceased by his parents and brother, Andy Papazian.
Family and friends will be welcomed at the Old Stone Reformed Church, 500 East Saddle River Road in Upper Saddle River, NJ, on Friday, September 27th from 10-11 AM. Funeral Services will be at 11 AM at the church, with interment following to George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Old Stone Reformed Church or to the Armenian Missionary Association of America, 31 W. Century Road, Paramus, NJ 07652 or amaa.org.