Jack Jennings
Norwood - Jack Jennings, 91, of Mays Landing, NJ passed away peacefully at home on April 5, 2019 with his wife, Jayne, at his side.
Jack was born in Youngstown, Ohio, the only child of Michael and Martha Jennings. He moved to Brooklyn while in high school and later graduated from Manhattan School of Music with a Bachelor of Music in Percussion and a Master of Music in Education. He worked in the studio recording industry throughout his career between NY and LA as a percussionist appearing on a myriad of TV shows, movie soundtracks and commercial jingles. Jack played with a multitude of famous artists including Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Barbra Streisand, Johnny Mathis and jazz greats Lionel Hampton, George Benson, Anita O'Day, Wes Montgomery and many more. He toured the US and Canada with Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis, Jr. for a 1988 Rat Pack reunion tour and also played for years in the orchestra of the Broadway musical Cats. Later in his career, Jack pursued his love of traditional jazz and, with a number of accomplished musician friends, formed a jazz group. They performed for a number of years in North Jersey and then in South Jersey, after he and Jayne relocated to Cape May.
Having raised his family in Norwood, Jack was a long time member of Immaculate Conception Church in Norwood as well as St. Anthony's Church in Northvale, serving many years as co-choir director of the adult and youth choirs with his wife, Jayne. Most recently they were member of St. Vincent de Paul Church in Mays Landing, NJ.
Although music was a large part of Jack's life, his greatest joy came from his family. He is survived by Jayne, his best friend and wife of 58 years, children John, Mimi (Steve Benvenuti), Kerry (Dan Kelly), Paul, Mark (Rosella), grandchildren Isabel and Garret Benvenuti, Jacklyn, Brayden and Pierce Kelly along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial funeral mass will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, 2:30 PM at Sacred Heart Church, 102 Park Street in Haworth, NJ. Donations may be made to the at woundedwarriorproject.org.