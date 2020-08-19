Jack M. Bremer
Boothbay - Jack M. Bremer, 91, of Boothbay quietly passed away at home on Friday Aug. 14, 2020. He was born in New York City on December 11, 1928 the son of Clark Bremer and Gladys McClellan.
A small graveside service will be held 2PM Friday 8/21/20 at Evergreen Cemetery, Boothbay Maine. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jack's honor can be made to the following organization he felt great affection for: Paws Cause c/o Boothbay Animal Hospital 285 Wiscasset Rd. P.O. Box 178 Boothbay, ME 04573
Halls of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. Memories and reflections of Jack would be greatly appreciated and may be submitted to hallfuneralhomes.com