Wayne - Jack M. Hanowitz, age 78, of Wayne, NJ, formerly of Paterson,NJ, passed away after a valiant and courageous struggle with Multiple Sclerosis at his home on Saturday morning, April 25, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Carol J. Hanowitz, devoted father of Jodi Mulholland and her husband James, Lori Joyce and her husband Edward and Sandi Desiderio and her husband Vincent, proud grandfather of Jake and Jordyn Mulholland, Sarah and Michael Joyce and Eric and Ryan Desiderio, dear brother of David Hanowitz and his husband Eric. He was also loved by many close friends and relatives.Prior to his retirement, he was the owner of Jet Cleaners,in New York City, and afterwards owned Central Supply Company,in Wayne,NJ. He was a former member of Temple Emanuel,in Paterson. His hobbies included riding his Harley Davidson motor cycle,he would build and fly remote controlled airplanes and, loved classic cars. A graveside service for family only will be held Tuesday afternoon, at Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus,NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Jack M. Hanowitz may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society - nationalmssociety.org Arrangements are by Louis Suburban Chapel,Fair Lawn,NJ