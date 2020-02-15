|
|
Jack M. Mattessich
Eynon - Jack M. Mattessich, age 67, of Eynon, PA died Thursday evening at Allied Hospice Facility, Scranon. Born in Hoboken, New Jersey to the late John and Helen Magnapera Mattessich, Jack graduated from Cliffside Park High School.
Jack served as a Police Officer with the Cliffside Park Police Department.
The Funeral will be held Monday, February 17, with mass of Christian burial at 10 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. A viewing period will be held one hour prior to mass at the church. Interment will take place at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hricak McAndrew American Legion Post 869, 161 S. Main Street, Archbald, PA 18403. For directions and online condolences, visit www.margottafuneral homes.com.