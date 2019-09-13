|
Jack Marsigliano
Dumont - Jack Marsigliano, 91, of Dumont, died surrounded by his loving family on September 11, 2019, a fitting day for our hero.
Born in the Bronx on August 1, 1928, he was raised to work hard, give back to others, and to always put family first. He was a warm, caring husband and father, who said the happiest part of his life was helping to raise his grandchildren. He served in the Air Force and then as both as a member of the NYPD and FDNY in the Bronx. After retirement, he began a third career as a conductor for Metro North Railroad. He remained devoted to his faith and community throughout his life and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus.
Jack was predeceased by his son John. He is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine, his two daughters, Jeanne DiRado and Teri Vogel, and his four grandchildren, Marissa DiRado, Amanda Giordano, Kristopher Leary and Chelsea Leary.
Funeral Mass Saturday, Sept. 14th, 11 AM, St. Therese of Lisieux R.C. Church, Cresskill. Cremation is private. Visiting today, Sept. 13th, 4-8 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont.
