|
|
Jack Murphy of Closter, NJ April 8, 1936 - June 15, 2019. Jack died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Queens, NY to Mary and James Murphy. He graduated from Power Memorial and joined the US Air Force. After his military service, he worked for IBM for 35 years as a system analyst. Upon retiring, he was devoted to his grandchildren, who were the pride of his life. He was on active member of the American Legion and the Closter Elks.
Jack is survived by the love of his life, Mary Rigney, whom he was married to for 59 years. His children; Michael (Helen), Robert, Maura (Joseph) DeCristafaro and his grand children; Peter, John, Julie, Katie, Annie and Ellie.
Jack was predeceased by his parents and siblings; Mary, Julia, James, Daniel and Sr. Julia Mary Murphy.
Funeral Mass Wednesday 9:30 AM at St Therese in Cresskill, NJ. Burial to follow at Rockland Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 PM at Moritz Funeral Home Closter, NJ.