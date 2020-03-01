Services
Parow Funeral Home
185 Ridge Rd.
North Arlington, NJ 07031
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
Parow Funeral Home
185 Ridge Rd.
North Arlington, NJ 07031
Jack Paustian


1945 - 2020
Jack Paustian Obituary
Jack Paustian

Jack Paustian, 74, died Friday, February 28, 2020. Born in New York City, he lived in West New York and Rutherford before moving to " Woodlock Springs" in Hawley, Pennsylvania in 2003. He worked as a theatrical teamster from 1967 to 2008 with the Teamsters Union Local # 817, Great Neck, Long Island, N.Y. Jack was the beloved husband of the late Karen J. Paustian ( nee Kreutzer); the devoted father of Robyn Fritsch and her husband Steve, Timothy Paustian and his wife Lizz, and Aimee Keich and her husband David; the cherished grandfather of Eric Fritsch and his wife Kaitlyn, Ilene Fritsch, Jacklyn , Timothy Jr. and Kevin Paustian; the doting great-grandfather of Nathan Fritsch; and the dear brother of Daniel Paustian ans his wife Judy. Funeral Service at the Parow Funeral Home 185 Ridge Rd., North Arlington on Thursday, March 5th at 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 4th from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m.
