Jack Phillips
Oradell - On Thursday, September 3, 2020, Jack Phillips, loving husband and father of three children and seven grandchildren, passed away on what would have been his 53rd wedding anniversary. He was born in Passaic, NJ on November 27, 1943, the son of the late Jack Sr. and Rose (Bogert) Phillips and brother to the late Larry Phillips.
Jack was an industry veteran of the leasing business, specializing in commercial finance. He held senior executive positions at a number of leading financial institutions and other businesses until his retirement from Valley National Bank. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves and was a proud member of the Hobbyist Unlimited Club of Ridgewood, NJ. Jack was an avid reader, loved movies, enjoyed traveling, watching football and cherished spending time with loved ones, especially family get-togethers and watching his grandchildren play sports and grow up. He will be greatly missed.
Jack is survived by his beloved wife, Joyce (Brodmerkel) Phillips; his devoted sons, Jared Phillips and his wife, Sabina; Jevan Phillips and his wife, Alithea; Jamie Phillips and his wife, Shani; his dear brother Scott Phillips; and his seven loving grandchildren, Maycen, Marcus, Kelsey, Trevor, Zachary, Hunter and Dallas Phillips.
A memorial gathering will take place on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Feeney Funeral Home at 232 Franklin Avenue in Ridgewood, NJ between 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a charitable donation to the American Heart Association
.