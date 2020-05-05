Jack Picurro, Sr.



Jack Picurro, Sr. passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on May 1, 2020.



He was a veteran of the Korean War and a retired member of the Teamsters Union.



He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Nancy Picurro. He is lovingly remembered by his son Jack Picurro Jr. and his daughter Janis Picurro-Vangieri.



The service will be private. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to the ASPCA or a local animal shelter.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store